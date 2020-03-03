YORK — Kearney Catholic is going to state.
Finding a tiny offensive spark — and that’s all it took — the Stars defeated Bishop Neumann 39-28 Monday night in the C1-8 District final at York.
The Cavaliers controlled the tempo all the way, playing a deliberate offensive style that produced limited scoring opportunities and using a trapping 1-3-1 defense that gave the Stars fits.
Trailing 22-21 in the third quarter, Kearney Catholic constructed a 9-point run that built what proved to be an insurmountable lead.
The Stars, on their way to their lowest-scoring game of the year, got the ball down low to Brett Mahony, who started the run with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter. Kegan Bosshamer and Dylan Merz followed with baskets on the block.
Then, with a fraction over one second left in the period, Bosshamer drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Stars ahead 30-21.
"The key to that was, we were playing a two-guard front almost the whole time and we switched to a three-guard front," Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan said. "It just opened up the top. Instead of that guy giving us a bunch of trouble with his long arms, it gave us another outlet and easier driving lanes to get it down low."
The player at the top of Bishop Neumann’s 1-3-1 tipped passes, created steals and broke up Kearney Catholic’s offense. The steals led to layups that gave the Cavaliers a big chunk of their points.
Unable to get those points after the Stars went to the three-guard front helped Kearney Catholic build its nine-point lead.
That was enough as the Cavaliers’ offense lacked production against the Stars’ man-to-man. Bishop Neumann hit just five baskets in the second half as Kearney Catholic took advantage of its interchangeable size to switch on screens without creating mis-matches.
"I don’t think they’ve seen a team switch everything like we did tonight. ... That took away their ball-screen stuff, took away their flex stuff, and made them work at their offense, which is usually played inside the arc, making them catch a little farther out," Langan said.
In a game where no one from either team cracked double figures in scoring, Bosshamer and Logan O’Brien led the Stars with nine points each. O’Birien scored six of his in the fourth quarter as the Stars’ stretched their lead to double digits to seal the win.
Merz, a 6-3 sophomore who has seen limited playing time this year, followed with seven points.
Merz gave the Stars some needed size against a Bishop Neumann team that had two players at 6-3 and another at 6-5.
"He’s a smart kid and he’s a hard worker. It seemed like when we decided to take those open shots from outside he was getting in there, crashing the boards, getting a rebound," Langan said. "Then we were able to get him some touches in the short corner and on the block. Once he kind of figured out the speed of the game and to keep the ball high, he was a game changer for us."
Joe Fisher and David Lilly scored seven points each to lead the Cavaliers, who finished the season with an 18-6 record.
Kearney Catholic heads to state with an 18-7 mark, returning for the first time since 2016..
"It’s exciting to get back because all these kids put in a lot of time in the summer and some of them don’t get to see the floor a whole lot, but they still come to practice every day and give us a look. I’m just so proud of our guys and happy for the kids," Langan said.
@HubSports_Buck
KCHS 39, Bishop Neumann 28
Score by Quarters
KCHS (18-7) 7 10 13 9 — 39
Bishop Neumann (18-6) 9 7 5 7 — 28
Individual Scoring
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Kegan Bosshamer 9, Logan O’Brien 9, Dylan Merz 7, Brandt Groskreutz 6, Brett Mahony 5, Blake Thiele 3.
BISHOP NEUMANN — Joe Fisher 7, David Lilly 7, Teagan Ahrens 5, Trey Miller 5, Taylen Pospisil 2, Jarrett Kmiecik 2.