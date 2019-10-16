NORTH PLATTE — Kearney Catholic’s girls hoped for more.
Tying for third place in the Class C state golf tournament wasn’t what the Stars wanted.
“All of us were a little disappointed,” Stars coach Amanda Roberts said. “The way we’ve been playing all season, these girls knew they had great potential to come home with a first-place trophy.”
The first-place trophy went home with Lincoln Lutheran, a team that finished third in the Centennial Conference Tournament behind Lincoln Christian and Kearney Catholic.
The Warriors shot a two-day total of 765. Lincoln Christian, the conference champion, finished second at 771.
Kearney Catholic at Cambridge tied for third at 776.
For the Stars, Addison Mitchell finished 13th overall with a two-day total of 177. Ashley Waggoner tied for 20th with a 187. Abbie Halpin (192), Madie Waggoner (219) and Morgan Sheckler (224) rounded out the Stars’ scores.
“I’m very happy with how the girls played. .. Those are still very good scores across the board. We just weren’t better than the top two teams,” Roberts said.
Kearney Catholic shot a team score of 387 on Monday, the first day of the tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course at North Platte. They were nine strokes behind Lincoln Lutheran and three behind Lincoln Christian.
Roberts said she thought the Stars were in good shape, better than a leading team facing the apprehension of losing that lead. Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Christian posted higher scores on Tuesday, but Kearney Catholic didn’t move up, partly because of the weather.
“The biggest challenge was the wind, the fatigue. Once you get going in the wind it kind of wears you down,” Roberts said.
The other impact of the wind was to slow play as players searched for balls in the tall grass.
In the end, Kearney Catholic couldn’t make up ground.
“It was a tough loss when you know you could have won,” Roberts said..
