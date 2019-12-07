KEARNEY — Once the Kearney Catholic girls got a grip on the handle of the basketball, they made Sutton pay the price.
In the season opener for both teams, KCHS pulled away for a 64-36 victory, even though it didn’t start out well for the Stars.
Two minutes into the game, the Stars had five turnovers. By halftime, they had committed 17.
Meanwhile, Sutton hit two 3-pointers in the first three minutes and the Mustangs broke out to an 8-0 lead. But the Stars, discovering a new force inside, went off on an 11-2 run before the end of the quarter, then started the second quarter on a 9-0 run to establish a 20-13 lead.
From there, they pulled away.
"Obviously, we got out to kind of a slow start, but once we settled down and put on some defensive pressure, that really helps," said KCHS coach Rick Petri.
The defensive pressure helped close the turnover gap and the Stars discovered their transition game and a strong inside game.
Five-11 sophomore Kyla Reifenrath ruled the paint. She made all six of her shots to finish with 12 points. Not far behind was freshman Ashley Keck with 10 points.
"We’ve improved in that area. The two sophomores, Ashley Keck and Kyla Reifenrath, have really improved their games and that gives us maybe something we haven’t had the past couple years," Petri said.
When the Stars got out in transition, Ashlyn Wischmeier took advantage. She led the team with 13 points.
"The guard we have love to get out and run and press and they did a great job defensively. They forced quite a few turnovers and we were able to take advantage," Petri said.
Nine Stars put their names in the scoring column, while the Mustangs had six players score led by Kylie Baumert, a 6-foot junior, who had 13 points.
KCHS is back in action today (Saturday), playing an afternoon game at Holdrege.
@HubSports_Buck
KCHS 64, Sutton 36
Score by Quarters
Sutton (0-1) 13 6 9 8 — 36
KCHS (1-0) 11 18 20 15 — 64
SUTTON — Kylie Baumert 13, Kaly Bautista 10, Katy Griess 5, Dayvie Perrien 4, Laekyn Collins 2, Lydia Rogers 2.
KCHS — Ashlyn Wischmeier 13, Kyla Reifenrath 12, Ashley Keck 10, Liza Trettel 8, Jenny Kruse 6, Ainsley Aden 6, Christina Arram 5, Kelsey Borowski 2, Jacee Nore 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.