KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic knew exactly what Wayne’s offensive game plan would be Friday night.
But stopping the run-heavy Blue Devils was another story for the Stars.
The 11th-seeded Blue Devils didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. They ran mostly between the tackles and occasionally sprinkled in an outside run to accumulate 336 rushing yards in their 28-21 victory over the ninth-seeded Stars in the first round of the Class C1 football playoffs at Miles Field.
"They were just physical and aggressive," said KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey. "They were more physical than us tonight. Their size impacted us also tonight. They do a great job, and their offensive line is just moving their feet, rolling their hips and moving people out of there."
The Stars (7-3) never recovered from a pedestrian first half.
The Blue Devils (8-2) scored one touchdown in each of the first two quarters, while holding the Stars’ offense to zero points and 139 yards, including 20 rushing yards.
On the Stars’ first drive of the game, they moved the ball to the Wayne 24 after starting at their own 10-yard line. A false start pushed the Stars back to the Wayne 29 on fourth down, forcing them to abandon a fourth-and-3 play and attempt a 46-yard field goal, which fell just short.
The Stars had five possessions the remainder of the first half. They moved the chains on just one of those drives, which came late in the second quarter when they completed four passes to advance into Wayne territory. But an interception thrown by junior quarterback Heinrich Haarberg halted the drive.
"We were kind of sputtering," Harvey said. "We couldn’t figure out what coverage they were in or what we needed to do with our route adjustments. And we also couldn’t establish a run game. We told them that if we can’t establish the run game, it’s going to be a long night because we are going to have to throw the football a lot."
At halftime, the coaching staff addressed the offense’s lackadaisical start and made adjustments.
It seemed to work, as the Stars outscored the Blue Devils 21-14 in the second half.
Haarberg, who passed for 305 yards, found Logan O’Brien for a 4-yard touchdown and fired a missile into the hands of Austin Christner for a 62-yard score.
Running back Cale Conrad also plunged into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left to cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 28-21.
The Blue Devils recovered the Stars’ onside kick and ran the ball right at the Stars, however. They picked up two first downs in a six-play span to run out the clock and seal the victory.
The Blue Devils relied on two running backs to pick up the majority of their yards. Blake Bartos had 25 carries for 177 yards and one touchdown, while Reid Korth tallied 23 carries for 158 yards and three scores.
"We didn’t win the trenches battle tonight," Harvey said. "We told our guys that if you want to progress in the playoffs, you have to get bigger, faster and stronger in this game of football."
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
Wayne 28, KCHS 21
Scores by Quarter
Wayne (8-2) 7 7 0 14 — 28
KCHS (7-3) 0 0 7 14 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Wayne — Blake Bartos 31 run (Yair Alcantara kick good)
Second Quarter
Wayne — Reid Korth 70 run (Alcantara kick good)
Third Quarter
KCHS — Logan O’Brien 4 pass from Heinrich Haarberg (Spencer Hogeland kick good)
Fourth Quarter
Wayne — Korth 8 run (Alcantara kick good)
KCHS — Austin Christner 62 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick good)
Wayne — Korth 2 run (Alcantara kick good)
KCHS — Cale Conrad 1 run (Hogeland kick good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Wayne: Blake Bartos 25-177-1, Reid Korth 23-158-3, Tyrus Eischeid 2-5-0, Team 2-(-2)-0. KCHS: Cale Conrad 9-9-1, Logan Miner 3-11-0, Austin Christner 1-1-0, Heinrich Haarberg 5-10-0, Trey Colling 1-1-0,
PASSING — Wayne: Tyrus Eischeid 3-6-0 59 yards. KCHS: Heinrich Haarberg 18-25-1 305 yards.
RECEIVING — Wayne: Victor Kniesche 1-16-0, Brock Hopkins 1-31-0, Koby Nelson 1-12-0. KCHS: Austin Christner 1-62-1, Logan O’Brien 8-143-1, Logan Miner 2-23-0, Brett Mahony 3-37-0, Samson David 1-8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.