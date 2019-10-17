KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic has rattled off five straight victories since a Week 2 loss to defending state champion Aurora.
On Friday night, the Stars will put their winning streak on the line against undefeated Adams Central at Kearney Catholic’s Miles Field.
Here are three areas to watch as the Stars (6-1) and Patriots (7-0) meet at 7 p.m. Friday in what will determine the district championship:
Five-game winning streak
The Stars have thrived since a 45-10 loss to Aurora (4-3) on Sept. 6. Since the slipup, the Stars have won five consecutive games by an average margin of 11.6 points per game.
The Stars are coming off a 38-20 road victory over Cozad last Friday. The Stars built a 24-0 lead in the first half and scored on every possession they had in the game. They accumulated 419 yards of total offense and relied on junior quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, who completed 11 of 18 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns.
Against Aurora, the Stars struggled on both sides of the ball and recorded just 130 yards of total offense, as the Huskies dominated the game from start to finish.
“We learned that we need to be more physical,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. “We have shown that every week since then, especially with the opponents we’ve played like Ogallala and Sutton and Cozad last week. We needed to increase our physicality to be successful in games, and we have done that.”
Adam Central’s dominance
The Patriots haven’t played in one competitive game this season. They’ve overpowered teams, averaging 42 points per game while allowing opposing teams to score nine points per contest.
The Patriots’ offense is predicated off the run with senior running back Gabe Conant leading the attack. He has accumulated 979 yards on 132 carries for 20 touchdowns this season. He’s averaging 163.2 yards per game.
Evan Johnson has thrived passing the ball. The senior quarterback has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,284 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.
“We need to shut down their running game,” Harvey said. “Everything runs through Conant. You have to slow him down. Obviously, their quarterback Evan Johnson is a good passer and the receivers are great. But I think their offense runs through their run game.
“They are kinda like us. They want to run the ball. People think they want to pass a lot. Yeah, they’re going to pass a lot, but they want to establish a run game also.”
High-scoring affair
Both teams like to play fast and move the ball downfield. While the Patriots are averaging 42 points per contest, the Stars aren’t too far behind with an average output of 31.4 points per game.
This likely will be a high-scoring game. But for that to happen, the Stars have to feature a balanced attack and not turnover the ball.
In the first seven games of the season, the Patriots have been extremely opportunistic. They have nine sacks, nine interceptions and five fumble recoveries. They also have three shutouts this season with two of them coming in the last two weeks in victories over Holdrege and Minden.
Harvey believes playing and beating undefeated teams, like Sutton and Ogallala, will help them as they prepare for Adams Central.
“We know we have another great opponent, and we know to prepare for a great opponent, you have to prepare successfully,” Harvey said. “Our young men know what’s at stake. They are in a sense a rival for years. They are jacked up for the game.”
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
