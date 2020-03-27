KEARNEY — Zane Schmidt has made tremendous strides on the baseball field since his senior season of American Legion baseball for Kearney Runza in 2018.
Schmidt, a Kearney Catholic High School graduate, excelled at the junior college level last season to earn an opportunity to play Division I baseball at Texas A&M this spring.
The sophomore utility player appeared in 11 of Texas A&M’s first 18 games this season. He was thriving at the plate and settling into his role on the 15-3 Aggies.
But on March 12, the college baseball season came to a halt.
The Texas A&M coaching staff had a meeting with Southeastern Conference officials and conference athletic directors 30 minutes before the team was supposed to leave for its first SEC series of the season against No. 14 Auburn, Schmidt said.
The Aggies never left for the airport to head to Alabama. Instead, the coaching staff informed the players that the season was suspended because of the coronavirus.
Four days later, the season was canceled, ending Schmidt’s sophomore campaign.
"It’s a tough one, especially for the older guys," Schmidt said. "It’s not a fun way to end your season. But there are some things that are bigger than baseball."
Schmidt, a left-handed hitter, posted a .394 batting average with two doubles, one triple and 12 RBIs in 33 at-bats.
It was a notable output for Schmidt, who struggled at times to adjust to the next-level pitching during fall baseball.
"I was very happy with how I did," Schmidt said. "The environment there is incredible and it was a lot of fun as a team."
In practice, Schmidt said he regularly faced Texas A&M’s top two pitchers, both who are pitching prospects for June’s MLB draft, which helped him transition to Division I pitching.
One of those pitchers is 6-foot-4, 215-pound lefty Asa Lacy, who likely will be a top-five pick in this year’s draft. Schmidt said he never put the ball in play in about a handful of at-bats against Lacy, who Schmidt described as the best pitcher he faced all year.
The KCHS grad believes the experience of hitting against one of the top arms in college baseball will help him moving forward throughout his collegiate career.
With the season canceled and classes moved online, Schmidt returned to Kearney since he is unable to use the Texas A&M facilities. He is working out and using a private indoor facility to remain in baseball shape in anticipation of spending the summer playing ball in the California Collegiate League for the San Luis Obispo Blues.
Despite the premature ending to the season, Schmidt said his sophomore year exceeded his expectations, and he’s hopeful he can play this summer.
"I went on a visit there before I committed back in May, and I got there and thought, ‘Wow, this is crazy,’" he said. "Just to see it this spring with the stands full and playing in front of sold-out crowds and how spoiled we are as a team, it’s awesome down there."
