LINCOLN — After an 0-6 start, the Kearney High girls have found their winning touch beating Grand Island 41-29 Thursday in the Heartland Athletic Conference consolation bracket at Lincoln Southwest.
The Bearcats had two players finish in double figures — Kierstynn Garner with 15 points and Adi Wood with 10.
Kearney led at each quarter break, pulling away in the fourth quarter to expand a four-point lead into a 12-point victory.
Kearney 41, Grand Island 29
Score by Quarters
Kearney (2-6)7 10 9 15 — 41
Grand Island (1-6)6 7 9 7 — 29
KEARNEY — Kierstynn Garner 15, Adi Wood 10, Lily Novacek 7, Aspen Rusher 5, Kari Struebing 2, Sydney Province 2.
GRAND ISLAND — Scoring not available.
Islanders rally in fourth quarter to edge Bearcats for fifth place in boys tournament
LINCOLN — Grand Island rallied in the fourth quarter Thursday to edge Kearney High 53-49 in the fifth-place game of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Lincoln.
Them Koang led the Islanders with 21 points and Jayden Byabato added 16.
Kearney had four players in double figures led by Jack Johnson with 12 points. Easton Bruce added 11 while Nate Jacobsen and Seth Stroh scored 10 each.
Grand Island 53, KHS 49
Score by Quarters
Grand Island (5-4)16 12 12 13 — 53
Kearney (4-4)14 16 11 8 — 49
GRAND ISLAND — Them Koang 21, Jayden Byabato 16, Isaac Traudt 6, Jay Gustafson 5, Caleb Francl 5.
KEARNEY — Jack Johnson 12, Easton Bruce 11, Nate Jacobsen 10, Seth Stroh 10, Preston Pearson 4, Colin Murray 2.
