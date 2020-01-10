LINCOLN — Kearney High’s wrestlers started well, but Lincoln East found its mojo in the midst of Thursday’s 44-19 victory over the Bearcats.
The dual meet was wrestled in the Lincoln East Auditorium, the third year the two teams have gone away from a gym to create a special atmosphere.
Kearney set the tone with Hunter Nagatani winning in sudden-victory overtime and Rylie Steele winning by a major decision. But after the Bearcats’ Cisco Rivas won at 138 pounds to give Kearney a 13-6 lead, the second-ranked Spartans won six straight matches to go ahead 31-13.
Kearney’s Dario Rodriguez broke the streak with a pin at 220 pounds, but Lincoln East finished off the victory with a decision, a major decision and a pin.
Four of the matches paired ranked wrestlers with the Spartans winning all four. Brandon Baustert’s win over Archer Heelan in the final match of the night, paired the top two wrestlers in Class A at 113.
KHS is back in action today at the Lincoln North Star Invitational.
Lincoln East 44, KHS 19
120 — Hunter Nagatani, K, dec. Cole Toline, LE, 6-4 SV. 126 — Rylie Steele, K, dec. Case Jurgens, LE, 13-0. 132 — Nic Swift, LE, pinned Ethan Kowalek, K, 0:37. 138 — Cisco Rivas, K, pinned Heath Jensen, LE, 3:50. 145 — Breckin Sperling, LE, dec. Gage Ferguson, K, 4-0. 152 — Maxx Mayfield, LE, pinned Gauge McBride, K, 1:27. 160 — Chase Kammerer, LE, pinned Tate Kuchera, K, 3:40. 170 — Grant Lyman, LE, dec. Joshua Pierson, K, 17-6. 182 — Edward Lankas, LE, dec. Bronson Amend, K, 4-2. 195 — Aidan Ingwersen, LE, dec. Alex Hunt, K, 3-2. 220 — Dario Rodriguez, K, pinned Brendan McGlothlin, LE, 0:48. 285 — GeAuvieon Craydton, LE, dec. Peter Kreutzer, K, 7-3. 106 — Keith Smith, LE, dec. Perry Swarm, K, 17-3. 113 — Brandon Baustert, LE, pinned Archer Heelan, K, 1:02.
