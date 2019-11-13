Five Kearney High senior athletes put their college plans in writing during a signing ceremony Wednesday. From left are: Sydney Weiler, who sighed with CCC Columbus for soccer; Adi Wood, who signed with UNK for volleyball; Seth Stroh, who signed with Wichita State to play baseball; Reagan Heelan, who will attend West Texas A&M to play soccer; and Avery Collison, who signed to play soccer at Black Hills State.