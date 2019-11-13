KEARNEY — Kearney High’s Seth Stroh had plenty of options when it came to his future.
Wednesday morning, he signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Wichita State.
“Wichita State has a great coaching staff, they have great facilities and it fit my academic needs,” he said. “It felt like home and the campus was great.”
Stroh was one of five Kearney High athletes who signed college intent letters Wednesday.
Also signing were volleyball player Adi Wood, who will be joining the UNK Lopers in the fall, and soccer players Sydney Weiler, who signed with CCC-Columbus; Reagan Heelan, who signed with West Texas A&M; and Avery Collison, who signed with Black Hills State.
Stroh, who is a standout on the Bearcats’ football and basketball teams, chose baseball because it’s his favorite sport to play.
“Dad’s a baseball coach. My two brothers, one is a Division I baseball player at Nebraska, so baseball’s in the family and I just want to keep that tradition going,” he said.
Playing shortstop and pitching, he hit .273 with one home run and 15 RBIs during Kearney High’s inaugural baseball season. As a pitcher, he appeared in six games, going 2-0 with a 3.23 ERA.
During the American Legion season, he led Kearney Runza with three home runs, four triples and 40 RBIs while batting a team-leading .431. On the mound, he was 5-0 with a 1.99 ERA.
He said Wichita State recruited him as a pitcher and shortstop/outfielder.
His brother, Gareth, will be a senior pitcher on the Nebraska Cornhusker squad this year after transferring from Purdue where he was an All-Big Ten third-team selection. Seth said his brother told him the toughest part of the transition to college baseball is the morning workouts but “just don’t complain and be thankful for every opportunity you get.”
Seth chose Wichita State over Nebraska, Nebraska-Omaha, Iowa Western and Hutchinson Community College. He visited all five schools before selecting Wichita State and following a path away from his brother.
“I would have loved to (play at Nebraska) but I just want to be my own person and hopefully that what fits me best,” Seth said.
Before he moves onto Wichita State, Stroh has some goals to meet with the Bearcats.
“Basketball conditioning is this week and tryouts are next week so, obviously get going with basketball and hopefully win a HAC championship and then hopefully get to the state tournament again, like we have the last three years. And then on to baseball. Hopefully we can make it back to state again and then do better than we did last year,” he said.
