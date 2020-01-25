LINCOLN — The Kearney High boys vaulted to an 18-2 lead to start the game and held on to beat No. 5-ranked Lincoln Pius X, 73-67, Friday night at Lincoln.
The Bearcats still led by 14 at halftime and survived the Thunderbolts’ comeback in the second half.
Seth Stroh led Kearney with 20 points, while Colin Murray and Jack Johnson scored 12 each. Will Vanderbeek came off the bench to score 11.
For Pius, Kolbe Rada set the pace with 17 points.
Today (Saturday) Kearney hosts Lincoln Southwest for a 5:15 p.m. game at the Kearney High gym.
Kearney 67, LPX 47
Individual Scoring
KEARNEY (8-5) — Seth Stroh 20, Colim Murray 12, Jack Johnson 12, Will Vanderbeek 11, Easton Bruce 9, Preston Pearson 9.
LINCOLN PIUS X (11-2) — Kolbe Rada 17, Sam Hoiberg 13, Charlie Hoiberg 11, Sam Hastreiter 9, Mitchell Sebek 6, Blake Daberkow 4, Thomas Linderman 3, Jasper Bruce 3, Jake Griesen 1.
Big second half, 32 points from Markowski, propel No. 2-ranked Lincoln Pius girls to 20-point win over Bearcats
Kearney High girls hung with undefeated and No. 2-ranked Lincoln Pius X for a half Friday night, but the Thunderbolts came out firing in the second half and pulled away for a 67-47 victory.
Led by a 21-point effort by Aspen Rusher, and another 14 points from Kari Struebing, KHS made it tough on the Thunderbolts, who led 39-31 at halftime and then by 10 points entering the fourth quarter.
Alexis Markowski led the Thunderbolts (12-0) with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Jillian Aschoff added 17 points and Lauren Taubenheim scored 13.
The Bearcats (3-10) are back in action at 3:30 p.m. today (Saturday) when they host Lincoln Southwest.
Lincoln Pius X 67, KHS 47
Score by Quarters
Kearney (3-10) 7 24 14 2 — 47
LPX (12-0) 21 18 16 12 — 67
KEARNEY — Aspen Rusher 21, Kari Strebing 14, Tatum Rusher 7, Kierstynn Garner 3, Lily Novacek 2.
LINCOLN PIUS X — Alexis Markowski 32, Jillian Aschoff 17, Lauren Taubenheim 13, Adison Markowski 5.