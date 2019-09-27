KEARNEY — The Kearney High softball team finally found a way to win.
After losing 10 of their last 11, including six straight, the Bearcats saw a 5-2 lead slip away. Trailing 6-5 in the fifth inning Thursday, the Bearcats rallied.
Scoring three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth, Kearney came away with a 10-7 victory over Grand Island in the second game of a double-header at Patriot Park.
The Islanders (12-18) won the first game, 14-4.
With two out and two on in the fifth, Kearney’s Kari Struebing singled on a pop up to third base, scoring Sophie Junker to tie the game. Abby Heins followed with a single that brought home two.
Kearney (14-11) wasn’t without hits in the game. Struebing was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Heins, Lizzie Bean, Junker and Karleigh Scott had two hits each. Aurora Athy was 1 for 3 and drove in three runs.
Marisa Chamberlin was the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game and scattering eight hits.
In the first game, already leading 7-3, Grand Island put the game away with a seven-run fifth inning.
For Kearney, Heins, Scott and Junker had two hits each. Heins had a double and a triple.
Tuesday, Kearney will return to Patriot Park for a doubleheader against Hastings.
Stars roll over Minden
MINDEN — Kearney Catholic plated 11 runs in the third inning Thursday and went on to beat Minden 15-2.
The Stars’ Payton Schirmer had two hits including a home run. Krista Lee and Liv Nore had two hits each including a double. Bralen Biddlecome and Carleigh Eurek added two hits each.
Biddlecome was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in four innings.
