LINCOLN — The Kearney High softball bats thundered Wednesday.
Pounding out 27 hits and scoring 29 runs, Kearney (4-0) rolled to a 13-7, 16-10 doubleheader sweep of Lincoln Northeast.
In the first game the Bearcats turned a 4-1 lead into a rout, scoring five runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh. The five-run fifth gave Kearney an eight-run lead, but the Rockets avoided the mercy rule with four runs in the fifth.
Kari Struebing belted a two-run homer for Kearney, while Aurora Althy, Ella Kugler and Kelsey Choplin doubled.
Marisa Chamberlin was the winning pitcher, throwing all seven innings. She scattered nine hits and walked five while striking out four.
In the nightcap, Kearney fell behind after the Rockets (3-3) scored five in the second. But by scoring in every inning, then exploding for eight runs in the fifth, Northeast had to score in the bottom of the sixth to avoid a mercy-rule finish.
Kugler, Chamberlin and Karleigh Scott belted home runs, part of eight extra-base hits for the Bearcats.
Kugler was 4 for 5 with four RBIs. Scott, Chamberlin, Choplin, Struebing and Bella Molina had two hits each.
Choplin pitched a complete game, giving up eight hits and walking six while striking out seven. Because of four Kearney errors, she gave up only three earned runs.