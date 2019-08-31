KEARNEY — Kearney High had no issues in its two tennis matches on Friday.
The Bearcats eased to a 9-0 victory over Holdrege and claimed a 7-2 victory over McCook.
“Today was a good start to the season for us,” Kearney High coach Troy Saulsbury said. “I really liked how we came out aggressive in doubles. We really controlled the net. We did a great job of setting up our partners as well. I would of liked us to have been a little more patient in our singles matches.”
Against Holdrege, the Bearcats won every set in eight of the nine matches.
Holdrege’s Eli Swanson was the only one to win a set, defeating Kearney’s Sam Rademacher at No. 5 singles.
McCook created more challenges for the Bearcats.No. 1 singles Phillip Tran defeated Zion Moyer 8-4. McCook claimed the next two singles matches with Mason Michaelis defeating Chinyere Obasi 8-3 at No. 2 singles and Isaac Hinze beating Charlie Brockmeier 8-5 at No. 3 singles.
Kearney’s doubles teams performed well on Friday. They won every point against Holdrege and dropped just six sets between the three doubles matches against McCook.
“Overall, I am pleased where we are starting the year,” Saulsbury said.