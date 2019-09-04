KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team cruised to a 9-0 win over Grand Island Tuesday afternoon at Harmon Park.
Coach Troy Saulsbury used nine players in the dual with Travis Sherbeck and Jackson Bokenkamp claiming their first varsity wins of the season. “Travis and Jackson both did a nice job of staying consistent and not trying to do too much. They both picked good spots to hit to on the court,” Saulsbury said.
Grand Island never got any traction, losing every match 8-0 or 8-1.
“On Thursday, we will see the opposite side of the spectrum as we play Lincoln Southwest, one of the top teams in the state. It will be important we keep our focus and not give them any free points,” Saulsbury said.
Kearney 9, Grand Island 0
Singles — Phillip Tran, K, def. Josh Grosvenor 8-0; Chinyere Obasi, K, def. Mat Ford 8-0; Charlie Brockmeier, K, def. Wyatt Kowles 8-1; Sam Rademacher, K, def. Jake Inthavongsa 8-0; Travis Sherbeck, K, def. Grant Kowles 8-0; Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Adrian Melgoza 8-0.
Doubles — Ryan Mahalek/Sam Rademacher, K, def. Josh Grosvenor/Mat Ford 8-1; Charlie Brockmeier/Carson Elstermeier, K, def. Jake Inthavongsa/Wyatt Kowles 8-1; Chinyere Obasi/Carter Goff, K, def. Grant Kowles/Adrian Melgoza 8-0.
