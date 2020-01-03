AMHERST — Kearney High wrestlers scored eight pins Thursday night in a 54-19 dual win over Amherst.
Kearney High coach Ty Swarm said before the season that he wanted this dual because of its regional appeal and the chance to let the Bearcats experience the atmosphere of a road trip to a hostile environment.
Amherst, recently honored by the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame as a Dominant Dynasty for its success in Class D during the past 20 years, has moved up to Class C and is ranked seventh in the team rankings. Sophomore Quentyn Frank is second in the individual ratings at 132 pounds while Isaiah Shields is fourth at 126 and Cole Stkebrand is second at 182. Frank scored one of Amherst’s four victories in the dual with the Bearcats. He scored a major decision over Cisco Rivas at 132 pounds.
Stokebrand also won, beating Kearney’s Alex Hunt 2-0.
Kearney is ranked seventh in the Class A team rating and fourth in the Class A dual ratings. The Bearcats have seven ranked wrestlers. Six of them saw action against the Broncos and five of them won.
Archer Heelan, ranked second at 113 pounds; Brayden Smith, second at 138; Gage Ferguson, fourth at 145; and Gage McBride, third at 152, won their matches by pin. Rylie Steele, fourth at 126 pounds, defeated Shields by a 5-1 decision.
The upset of the night came at 120 pounds where Amherst’s Trevor Klingelhoefer pinned Hunter Nagatani, who is ranked sixth in Class A.
Other winners for KHS were Perry Swarm (106), Tate Kuchera (160), Joshua Pierson (170), Bronson Amend (182) and Peter Kreutzer (285).
For Amherst Cole Stokebrand (195) and Jarin Potts (220) joined Frank and Klingelhoefer as winners.
Kearney High returns to the mat Thursday in a dual at Lincoln East. Amherst wrestles Saturday at the Wood River Invitational.
KHS 54, Amherst 19
106 — Perry Swarm, K, pinned Taleah Thomas, A, 1:39. 113 — Archer Heelen, K, pinned Bradley Smolik, A, 1:26. 120 — Trevor Klingelhoefer, A, pinned Hunter Nagatani, K, 3:11. 126 — Rylie Steele, K, dec. Isaiah Shields, A, 5-1. 132 — Quentyn Frank, A, dec. Cisco Rivas, K, 12-3. 138 — Brayden Smith, K, pinned Josh Klingelhoefer, A, 3:12. 145 — Gage Ferguson, K, pinned Morgan Shields, A, 3:05. 152 — Gauge McBride, K, pinned Jakob Graham, A, 1:21. 160 — Tate Kuchera, K, pinned Sam Hollander, A, 1:51. 170 — Joshua Pierson, K, pinned Riley Gallaway, A, 3:35. 182 — Bronson Amend, K, dec. Drew Bogard, A, 13-7. 195 — Cole Stokebrand, A, dec. Alex Hunt, K, 2-0. 220 — Jarin Potts, A, pinned Dario Rodriguez, K, 3:04. 285 — Peter Kreutzer, K, pinned Jaxon Taubenheim, A, 2:49.
