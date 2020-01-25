NORFOLK — Kearney High boys edged Norfolk 103-83 to win a dual swimming and diving meet Thursday at Norfolk. The Panthers claimed the title in the girls division by a 130-56 score.
"The kids battled extremely hard tonight," said Kearney coach Jane Bartee. "I don’t remember beating the Norfolk boys, so this is a great way to show just how hard they have worked and how for they have come. ... Lots of season and lifetime beats tonight, which is great after sitting on a bus for three hours. We keep getting faster which is how things usually work for us."
Leading the way for the Bearcat boys were Thomas Walsh, who won the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.03) and 500-yard freestyle (5:06.01), and Russell Dietz, who won the 50-yard freestyle (23.84).
Jacob Nieveen, Walsh, Logan Arnold and Ethan Kinney teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:35.43).
In the girls events, Kay Lynn Trenkle won the 500-yard freestyle (5:51.39).