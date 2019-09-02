NORFOLK — The Kearney High volleyball team won the Norfolk Invitational on Saturday.
The Bearcats, now 5-0, defeated Bennington 25-18, 25-10, South Sioux City 25-9, 25-22 and Columbus 25-15, 25-19 in pool play. In the championship, Kearney defeated Norfolk 25-16, 25-18.
In the championship match, Aspen Rusher led the Bearcats with 10 kills. Adi Wood delivered 13 digs and three ace serves. And Lucy Bartee had 14 set assists.
In the opening win over Bennington, Lily Novacek served up six aces while Sidney Province and Macy Fuller had six kills each. Bartee set for 17 kills.
Kearney had just 19 kills in the win over South Sioux City with Rusher leading the way with five. Wood had three ace serves and Fuller made four blocks. Bartee was credited with 15 set assists.
In the win over Columbus, Province led the way with eight kills and Bartee had 17 assists.