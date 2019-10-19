KEARNEY — Kearney High did all it needed in the first half Friday night.
Before rain and lightning altered the evening, the Bearcats built a 35-7 lead over Lincoln High. After an hour delay and an agreed-upon running clock, the halftime score stood as the final.
Miko Maessner rushed for 111 yards on nine carries and scored on a 65-yard kickoff return. Quarterback Colin Murray completed 5 of 8 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for a 71-yard score on the second play of the game.
"We got off to a good start," KHS coach Brandon Cool said. "Then we had two big special team plays in the second quarter. ... Those are huge special teams plays for us."
Both plays were triggered by snaps from center that sailed over the Lincoln High punter’s head. The first one, he recovered in the end zone for a safety. But that only led to Maessner’s scoring kickoff return on the ensuing play.
The second bad snap went through several hands before Alex Kemp corralled it and waltzed into the end zone for another score.
Lincoln High, which displayed some speed on the Foster Field turf, struck for a 67-yard touchdown but Kearney answered with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the half when Murray found Tristan Southwell for a 29-yard touchdown.
Then the lightning came.
"You kind of check the weather report on Friday afternoon and they said there was a chance for storms about 11 p.m," Cool said. "I thought we’d be done ... but it jumped on us in a hurry."
The teams weathered a delay of about one hour before resuming the game, and by the fourth quarter, Cool had inserted a number of backups and backups to the backups.
"It’s pretty tough to get into a rhythm when you have running clock," Cool said.
Kearney will close out its regular season Friday at North Platte then await a playoff matchup the following weekend.
KHS 35, Lincoln High 7
Score by Quarters
LHS (1-7, 1-2) 0 7 0 0 — 7
KHS (6-2, 3-0) 13 22 0 0 — 35
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
KHS — Colin Murray 71 run (James Dakan kick)
KHS — Will Richter 25 pass from Murray (kick failed)
Second Quarter
KHS — Team safety
KHS — Miko Maessner 65 kickoff return (Dakan kick)
KHS — Alex Kemp 12 fumble return (kick failed)
LHS — Jaxon Moody 67 pass from JaReese Lott-Buzby (Owen Thompson kick)
KHS — Tristan Southwell 29 pass from Murray (Dakan kick)
