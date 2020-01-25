KEARNEY — The Columbus wrestlers put on a strong finish Friday night, beating Kearney High 36-25 in the Rock the Stage dual at the KHS auditorium.
Sweeping the four matches from 160 to 195 pounds the Discoverers silenced the KHS pep band and the Rowdies assembled in the auditorium’s balcony.
But the curtain started coming down much earlier, according to Kearney High coach Ty Swarm.
"I loved the crowd. I loved the environment. That’s the goal, to create something special, and I think we did that. But Columbus came in and stole the show a little bit tonight," Swarm said. "They came to wrestle tonight and sometimes, when you have a big production, your guys respond differently. ... Our guys need to be in the fire like this because there’s pressure in the state tournament and at the district tournament. We just didn’t respond well when things didn’t go our way tonight."
Each team eked out a victory with rated wrestlers barely surviving to win close decisions at 106 and 113 pounds.
But at 120, the Discoverers’ Clay Cerny, sixth in the latest Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association rankings, pinned Kearney’s Hunter Nagatani, a returning state qualifier.
From there, it was a struggle for the Bearcats. Rylie Steele fell one point short of a major decision, and a bonus point for the team, and Ethan Kowalek got pinned by fifth-ranked Tanner Kobza.
Brayden Smith received a forfeit, Gauge Ferguson won a decision and Gage McBride won a major decision to give Kearney the lead at intermission, 19-15, but that wasn’t enough.
"We lost momentum early," Swarm said. "They had some kids who, even when we won, they wrestled us close. And getting pinned at 120 gave them a lot of momentum."
That momentum exploded into the next five matches as the Discoverers won each.
"They got bonus points where they needed bonus points and we couldn’t catch up. ... After we lost at 160 and 170, that was pretty much the dual. They had enough firepower we weren’t going to catch up to them," Swarm said. "Our upper weights were put in a bad position. They did their job. They didn’t give up bonus points until 220. ... If we would have put up more points at the light weights and gave up fewer pins, we would have been just fine."
Columbus and the Bearcats won’t have long to wait for a rematch. The two teams meet in the first round of the UNK Midwest Duals at 9 a.m. today (Saturday).
Columbus 36, Kearney 25
106 — Adrian Bice, C, dec. Perry Swarm, K, 6-4. 113 — Archer Heelan, K, dec. Blake Cerny, C, 1-0. 120 — Clay Cerny, C, pinned Hunter Nagatani, K, 1:16). 126 — Rylie Steele, K, dec. Andon Stenger, C, 11-4. 132 — Tanner Kobza, C, pinned Ethan Kowalek, K, 2:327. 138 — Brayden Smith, K, won by forfeit. 145 — Gage Ferguson, K, dec. Levi Bloomquist, C, 10-6. 152 — Gauge McBride, K, dec. Rylee Iburg, C, 17-7. 160 — Mac Shevlin, C, pinned Tate Kuchera, K, 1:28. 170 — Liam Blaser, C, dec. Joshua Pierson, K, 8-4. 182 — Blayze Standley, C, dec. Bronson Amend, K, 6-0. 195 — Anthony DeAnda, C, dec. Alex Hunt, K, 5-2. 220 — Kasten Grape, C, pinned Dario Rodriguez, K, 1:03. 285 — Peter Kreutzer, K, won by forfeit.