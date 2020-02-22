OMAHA — Kearney High boys had no issues with Omaha Burke on Friday night.
The Bearcats jumped out to an impressive start, outscoring the Bulldogs by 15 points in the first quarter. That early momentum allowed the Bearcats to roll to a lopsided 80-60 victory against the Bulldogs in Omaha.
"We got off to a great start," KHS coach Drake Beranek said. "We found Seth (Stroh) on the block and then had a nice inside-out approach. We were able to hit shots from outside and got out to an early lead."
Seth Stroh sparked the Bearcats’ offense, scoring 17 of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter. He displayed an impressive touch around the rim with all but seven of his points coming from inside the arc. He made one 3-pointer and went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the game.
Jack Johnson also scored in double figures for the Bearcats (12-10), tallying 17 points.
"He’s doing a great job of finishing around the rim, grabbing rebounds and just being a great teammate," said Beranek about Stroh.
The Bearcats’ 25-10 first-quarter lead over the Bulldogs (10-12) allowed them to dictate the pace of play.
The Bearcats extended their lead in the second and third quarters and only let the Bulldogs outscore them by one point in the fourth period, despite Beranek playing his reserves.
Throughout the game, the Bearcats played stingy defense that resulted in the Bulldogs taking low-percentage shots.
The Bulldogs were inefficient on the offensive end, shooting 39 percent from the floor including 5 of 17 from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs also committed 10 turnovers.
Jaren Marshall had 14 points and David Moreano added 12 to lead the Bulldogs in scoring.
"Jumping on a team early is important," Beranek said. "It was nice to see our guys get up early and quiet their crowd. That’s important and allowed us to play with the lead and hold the momentum."
KHS 80, Burke 60
Scores By Quarter
KHS (12-10) 25 19 18 18 — 80
Burke (10-12) 10 17 14 19 — 60
Individual Scoring
KEARNEY — Easton Bruce 3, Kaden Miller 2, Travis Sherbeck 6, Seth Stroh 23, Trevor Cumpston 4, Preston Pearson 2, Colin Murray 11, Parker Wise 2, Will Vanderbeek 6, Jack Johnson 17, Nate Jacobsen 4.
BURKE — Jaren Marshall 14, David Moreano 12, Sam Sorensen 9, Donovan Moody 9, Chris Graham 8, Michael Payne 5, Greg Brown 3.