KEARNEY — Omaha North’s girls folded under Kearney High’s pressure defense.
A 9 1/2-minute scoring drought in the first half turned the A-1 District opening game into a one-sided affair with Kearney winning 61-21 Monday night at Kearney High.
The win advances Kearney to the A-1 championship at 6:30 tonight against Lincoln Pius X, the No. 1 seed in Class A.
Kearney (5-19) will go into the game coming off its second-highest offensive performance behind a 62-point effort against Grand Island on Feb. 7. The defensive performance was three points off the season-best and the catalyst for the offense.
"We just basically were active and we were getting hands on balls. We were getting the ball kicked ahead, getting two-on-ones and getting easy layups," KHS coach Kyle Fletcher said. "We haven’t seen those for a while so it felt good to get going a little bit defensively."
The Bearcats’ defense contributed to Omaha North committing 22 turnovers, one more than the Vikings put points on the board.
"We played really well. Our attention to detail was very good," Fletcher said. "We just have a young team trying to mature and grow. We have in a lot of areas, we have in a lot of ways. We’ve played well against a lot of teams in a lot of stretches but today was a really good 32 minutes for us."
Kearney led 9-8 with three minutes left in the first quarter, but the Vikings didn’t score again until Tylisha Evans scored with just under two minutes left in the first half. By then, Kearney had 27 points on the board.
Any hopes of a second-half comeback were snuffed by the Bearcats’ Lily Novacek, who scored nine straight points in the third quarter to push the lead to 40-14. Novacek finished with a team-high 15 points and grabbed five rebounds.
"She was available and her teammates found her," Fletcher said. It was really great that she was ready and she was able to finish. She needed a little shot of confidence. It was great to see her get going. That’s a big one for tomorrow."
Aspen Rusher added 14 points and seven rebounds, scoring 12 points in the first half. Seven other Bearcats put their name in the scoring column, including sophomore Kaleigh Hatcher and junior Sidney Province who had matching totals of nine points and five rebounds.
No one for Omaha North scored more than six points.
Kearney 61, Om. North 21
Score by Quarters
Om. North (4-19) 8 4 6 3 — 21
Kearney (5-19) 13 18 21 9 — 61
Individual Scoring
OMAHA NORTH — Dontaysha Luter 6, Tylisha Evans 6, Jordan Chandler 3, Hanneia Cofield 2, Aaliyah Matthews 2, Andrea Waller 2.
KEARNEY — Lily Novacek 15, Aspen Rusher 14, Sidney Province 9, Kaleigh Hatcher 9, Tatum Rusher 5, Hanna Herian 4, Kari Struebing 2, Kierstynn Garner 2, Madison Oberg 1.