KEARNEY — The surest path to the state football playoffs lies in district victories.
And Kearney High’s chance to start out on top of its district begins with a Thursday night game at Omaha Benson.
So far this season, the district that includes the Bearcats has split in haves and have nots. Kearney (3-1) and Lincoln Southwest (2-2) are the haves. Benson, Lincoln High and North Platte have not won a game yet this season.
“We have done a nice job of having a steady, consistent improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, Week 2 to Week 3, and Week 3 to Week 4,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said. “We feel pretty confident where we’re at right now. ... The improvement we’ve seen from Week 1 has been tremendous and we still have a couple more steps in us.”
Still work to do
After a controversial, one-point loss to Grand Island in the season opener, the Bearcats have rolled to victories over Lincoln North Star, Norfolk and Papillion-LaVista South. The defense has stepped up, surrendering only six points in the three victories.
Offensively, the Bearcats are averaging 235 yards per game on the ground with senior running back Miko Maessner averaging 125.5 yards per game. His backup, Alex Kemp, averages another 61 yards per game.
But Cool said the Bearcats still have some improving to do.
“As you get ready for district competition you have to reflect back to what happened the first four games and we have to find some ways to improve ball security, doing great things on special teams, doing a great job of open-field tackling, doing a great job of picking up blitzes. Those little things are going to make a big difference as we get ready for our district competition,” Cool said.
Still a way to go
Cool said the Bearcats’ 3-1 start is not a surprise. Depending upon the development of other teams on the schedule, he thought the Bearcats could have as many as four wins at this point.
“We’re probably in the correct spot of where we thought we would be at to start the season,” he said. “Comparing it to last season, this is where we started stubbing our toe. ,,, We are in the same boat as we were last year and let’s see if we can’t find a way to be improved over what we were a year ago.”
After playing Benson, the Bearcats face unbeaten Millard West in what will be Kearney’s fourth road game in five contests.
The district showdown with Lincoln Southwest follows.
“We want to get started on the correct foot here against Benson,” Cool said..
Benson’s struggles
For Benson, the season has been a challenge. The Bunnies have been outscored 180-26. Their closest game was last week when Omaha Northwest prevailed 19-12. It was Northwest’s first win of the season.
“Benson is going to give you a couple wrinkles that you’re not prepared for,” Cool Said. “They change their look. They change their offense. They change their formations almost every week, which is their forte. Defensively, they’re going to give you a couple different looks.”
Sometimes, Cool added, the Bunnies will run a blitz-heavy defensive scheme and sometimes they don’t.
“The first possession the first quarter is going to dictate how they want to play us the rest of the game,” Cool said.
