KEARNEY — This looks like a typical year for the Kearney High girls golf team.
"No superstars but a lot of experience and depth," is how fifth-year coach J.D. Carson describes his team.
The Bearcats have qualified for state four of the last five years, finishing 11th last year. However, Kearney has had a top-10 individual the last three years with Aly Troudt placing sixth last year and tied for fourth the year before.
However, Troudt and Chloe Dakan have graduated off of last year’s team that was three strokes out of eighth place in the rain-shortened state meet.
That means three players return from last year’s state tournament entry along with three other letter winners.
"We should compete well and have a great chance to make the state tournament," Carson said.
Senior Emily Jensen and juniors Eve Edwards and Hannah Lydiatt are back from the state-tournament team. The other letter winners are seniors Madison Nutter and Lexi Lavene and junior Betsey Lewis.
During the year, the Bearcats had a third-place finish in the Heartland Athletic Conference, placing behind Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast. Southwest went on to win the state tournament with Southeast tied for fourth.
Troudt finished second individually and Lydiatt was 14th.
Kearney opens the season Aug. 26 with a dual meet against Holdrege at the Holdrege Country Club.
On Aug. 30, the Bearcats will host the Kearney Invitational at Awarii Dunes Golf Course.
@HubSports_Buck