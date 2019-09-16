LINCOLN -- Kearney High, coming off a teach championship at the North Platte Invitational, finished fifth Monday in the 10-team Lincoln East Invitational.
The Bearcats’ Philip Tran at No. 1 singles and the team of Carson Elstermeier and Charlie Brockmeier at No. 2 doubles finished fourth.
C.J. Obasi at No. 2 singles was fifth.
"Overall we are very close to being an upper echelon team," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. "We need to do a better job of staying mentally focused on every point. We are losing to very good teams close. For us to turn those close losses into close victories we need to eliminate some of our unforced errors, especially at inopportune times."
Tran continues to play well and be a leader, Saulsbury said.
"He had a great win against Lincoln Southeast by staying patient and really getting his opponent flustered by continuing to get another shot back."
He lost the third-place match to Elkhorn South in a match that turned on a 30-minute game.
Kearney’s No 1 doubles entry of Ryan Mahalek and Sam Rademacher went 2-3 in the tournament and finished seventh.
Lincoln East Inv.
Team Scores
1, Lincoln: Pius X 118. 2, Lincoln East 98. 3, Elkhorn South 84. 4, Lincoln Southeast 78. 5, Kearney 70. 6, York 68. 7, Lincoln North Star 64. 8, Lincoln Christian 30. 9, Columbus 28. 10, Norfolk 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.