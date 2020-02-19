KEARNEY — High school wrestling and bareback bronc riding share many similarities.
Just ask Kearney High senior Gauge McBride.
“Just the mentality of never quit, keep going. In rodeo, if you quit, you’re either going to hit the ground or get hurt. It’s the same in wrestling. You have to be pretty tough to do both,” McBride said.
McBride qualified for the state tournament by winning his 152-pound class at the A-4 District Tournament in Lincoln. He goes to the state meet starting Thursday in Omaha with the goal of finishing as high or higher than he did last year when he took third at 152 pounds. It will be his third appearance at the state meet. He didn’t place as a freshman and didn’t qualify as a sophomore because of an injured elbow.
He’s had better success in the rodeo arena where bareback bronc riding is his specialty.
“I finished 14th in the world at the high school finals my freshman year and 12th my sophomore year. I got bucked off last year, so that wasn’t very good,” he said. “I’ve won the Challenge of Champions in Omaha the past two years. It’s a lot of fun. That’s a cool rodeo. It’s during the pro rodeo. But the high school finals would probably be my biggest accomplishment.”
You might say rodeo is in his blood.
He believes it started with his grandfather, then came down to his father and uncle.
Uncle Justin McBride, a legendary bull rider who is a two-time world champion in the Professional Bull Riders tour, has 32 career wins and was the first professional bull rider to earn more than $5 million in his career.
“Uncle Justin just started riding bulls and was better at it than riding broncs. Dad was better at broncs than he was bulls, so that’s kind of where they stood,” Gauge said.
They’ve gone into retirement, but Gauge has been going strong since he started mutton bustin’ when he was 4 years old.
“As I got older I roped a little bit and did steers, calves and now I ride broncs, bulls and barebacks and that’s probably where I’ll stay. ... I’m a little bit better at it than roping,” he said.
His riding skills have taken him “all over,” and that’s just one of the benefits.
“There’s a lot to like about rodeo. Most of all it’s just the people you meet and the places you go. There’s no other sport like it,” he said.
Wrestling may come close.
KHS wrestling coach Ty Swarm knew he had something special when McBride first entered the wrestling room.
“For sure, he’s the toughest kid in our room, mentally and physically,” Swarm said. “The way he competes, the way he challenges himself, the way he embraces the hard work and the expectations that are put on him.
“It was very evident from the day he walked into our room as a freshman that he understood how to be tough and how to compete. Those two things alone will win you a lot of matches in the sport of wrestling.”
Growing up in Nebraska’s panhandle, and being the same age as Justin McBride who he watched wrestle and ride bulls at the county fair, Swarm immediately made the connection.
“You don’t get to see kids like this very often,” Swarm said. “We try hard to teach kids how to be tough and how to compete. When they walk in with that, that excels them above the rest of the kids in the room. Sometimes it takes years for us to develop that ... and give them the confidence to believe they can compete with anybody and challenge themselves beyond where they normally would. That’s something I think he learned at an early age through rodeo.”
Since he started wrestling, Swarm said McBride has learned to maintain his focus while riding the roller-coaster of emotions that run through a high school wrestling match. He has harnessed that this year, allowing himself to focus on competing at a high level.
“That’s been cool to watch that growth because he’s always had that fire from the day he stepped into the room,” Swarm said.
After this weekend, McBride said he will turn his attention to selecting a college.
He’s already had recruiting visits to several schools in Texas, the University of Wyoming and Southeastern Oklahoma State that have rodeo teams. He hopes to find a career in professional rodeo.
But that’s next week.
This week — “I’m going there and leaving it all out there. This could very well be my last wrestling tournament and I have nothing to lose,” he said.
