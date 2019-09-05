KEARNEY — The Kearney High football team may have left Foster Field Friday night extremely disappointed following the 32-31 loss to Grand Island, but the Bearcats weren’t devastated.
“I think our kids understand they had opportunities to win the game, and we just didn’t finish it,” coach Brandon Cool said. “They know they were up two scores with 10 minutes left in the game and at the end of the day, we usually have the opportunity to win those games and it just didn’t happen for us.”
Kearney will get its second chance Friday night when it travels to Lincoln to face Lincoln North Star at 7 p.m. at Lincoln High’s Beechner Field.
Last year at Foster Field, the Bearcats enjoyed a 28-point second quarter and played with a running clock in the second half en route to a 49-7 victory over the Navigators.
The Bearcats passed for more than 300 yards and finished with more than 500 yards of total offense in that game. It was a big, positive jump from the season-opening loss to Grand Island and Cool hopes to see the same thing this year.
“I like where we’re sitting at right now. They understand the goals and expectations from Week 1 to Week 2. Their energy has been, as hot as it’s been in practice this week, their energy has been pretty good and they’re ready for another game,” he said.
Looking back
“Our kids played with a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of energy. They competed at a very high level and that’s what we ask for here at Kearney High School,” Cool said.
In spite of the loss, the numbers were good. Kearney amassed nearly 400 yards of total offense against Grand Island. Miko Maessner rushed for 151 yards on 26 carries and the Collin Murray-to-Seth Stroh connection worked six times for 123 yards.
The Bearcats finished with 37 more yards of total offense than the Islanders.
On special teams, the edge went to the Islanders. The Bearcats missed two field goals, one that would have won the game with 28 seconds left, and snapped the ball over the head of its 6-foot-5 punter.
Kearney also allowed Grand Island to return four kickoffs for an average of 24 yards. Meanwhile, the Bearcats averaged less than 15 yards per kickoff return.
“We have to see some improvement on special teams. ... I think this could be an asset for this team. We were average at best on Friday and we want to be above average to excellent,” Cool said.
North Star navigating rough seas
Lincoln North Star, which was 3-6 last year, opened the season with a 29-0 loss to Lincoln Southwest. The Navigators haven’t been to the playoffs since 2015 and have only one playoff win in the school’s history — in 2008.
“Lincoln North Star is a team that is trying to find their identity. ... They’re trying to get their program built. That’s what they’re trying to do,” Cool said.
The Navigators have chanced their defensive alignment from last year and, “from an offensive perspective, they’re going to give you a lot of different looks, a little bit of unbalanced stuff, and throw that jet motion in there to let your eyes wander elsewhere,” Cool said.
North Star didn’t accomplish much in the rushing game against the Silver Hawks, but did hit one big pass for 56 yards.
“They have a couple athletes out there you can’t let get behind you from a speed perspective, and they have a couple kids on defense that love getting to the football,” Cool said. “They’re fairly big up front offensively and defensively. ... That’s always a concern against our group.”
Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers
Winning the turnover battle is always a primary goal, and Kearney lost that factor against the Islanders, including a devastating 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“We have to do a better job of winning the turnover battle. We got beat 3-2 in the turnover battle and that’s not going to cut it at the Class A level,” Cool said.
