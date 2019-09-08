OMAHA — Millard West’s girls edged Kearney High by one point to win the Omaha Burke Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
The Bearcats had six girls finish in the top 28, led by Grace Bonsall, who was fourth. Emma Bond ran 15th, Beatrice Lebsack 17th, Maggie Trenkle 19th and Kayla Poggioli 22nd.
The Bearcat boys finished seventh in the 10-team meet. Micah Torres was the top finisher for the Beacats, placing 13th.
n Omaha Burke Inv.
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Millard West 28. 2, Omaha Burke 99. 3, Papillion-La Vista 105. 4, Millard North 127. 5, Omaha South 129. 6, Lincoln Southeast 150. 7, Kearney 161. 8, Lincoln Northeast 162. 9, Bellevue West 183. 10, Bellevue East 307.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Adam Murphy, Millard West, 16:31. 2, Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:48. 3, Tony Miller, Millard West, 16:50. 4, Felix Cruz, Omaha South, 16:53. 5, Logan Hauschild, Omaha Burke, 16:58. 6, Aidan MacLeod, Millard West, 17:092. 7, Sam Kirchner, Millard West, 17:06. 8, Garrett Parker, Bellevue West, 17:16. 9, Sunny Mallina, Millard North, 17:18. 10, Collin Kotz, Papillion-La Vista, 17:18.
KHS Runners
13, Micah Torres 17:21. 20, Cisco Rivas 17:40. 31, Matthew Dahlke 18:16. 45, Aranim Louis 18:44. 52, Cade Haffener 19:09. 69, Trapper Fryda 19:25. 61, Charlie Shea 20:22.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Millard West 76. 2, Kearney 77. 3, Millard North 83. 4, Lincoln SOutheast 119. 5, Omaha South 137. 6, Papillion-La Vista 141. 7, Omaha Burke 176. 8, Lincoln Northeast 205. 9, Bellevue West 228. 10, Omaha Mercy 247. 11, Bellevue East 284.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Allison Louthan, Millard North, 19:37. 2, Hannah Ray, Lincoln Northeast, 19:38. 3, Isabelle Hartnett, Millard West, 20:22. 4, Grace Bonsall, Kearney, 20:23. 5, Vanessa Neri Lara, Omaha South, 20:27. 6, Chloe Heller, Lincoln Southeast, 20:46. 7, Ellyn King, Lincoln Southeast, 20:50. 8, Angie Gomez-Job, Omaha South, 21:01. 9, Anna Youell, Omaha Mercy, 21:21. 10, Taylor Goodrich, Millard North, 21:25.
Other KHS Runners
15, Emma Bond 21:45. 17, Beatrice Lebsack 21:57. 19, Maggie Trenkle 22:07. 22, Kayla Poggioli 22:24. 28, Emma Bonsall 22:34. 38, Maddie Steele 23:06.
n Minden Inv.
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Aurora 21. 2, Minden 27. 3, Gothenburg 37.
Top 10 Individuals
1, William Anderson, G, 17:04. 2, Dylan Riley, A, 17:28. 3, Konner Verbeck, M, 17:38. 4, Kane FIala, A, 17:43. 5, Charlie Hurt, M, 18:17. 6, Eric Iniguez, M, 18:23. 7, Eli Warnke, A, 18:28. 8, Max Wiarda, A, 18:42. 9, Camryn Klintworth, G, 18:49. 10, Alex Hunter, A, 18:50.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Aurora 18. 2, Minden 25. 3, Gothenurg 37.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Jessie Hurt, M, 21:18. 2, Kyla Carlson, A, 21:58. 3, Elena Kuehner, A, 22:01. 4, Julia Smith, A, 22.12. 5, Abby Rehtus, M, 22:21. 6, Arissa Ackerman, G, 22:29. 7, Jaden Donley, M, 22:58. 8, Shania Wear, G, 23:17. 9, Kaitlyn Oswald, A, 23:21. 10, Madison Bogus, G, 23:22.
n Cozad Inv.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, McCook 32. 2, North Platte 41. 3, Hastings 64. 4, St. Pat’s 74. 5, Milford 79. 6, KHS JV 95. 7, Grand Island Northwest 122. 8, Sidney 122. 9, Ogallala 144. 10, Maxwell 181. 11, Broken Bow 206. 12, South Loup 224.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Chelsey Espinosa, HAS, 20:38. 2, Miah Huppens, OG, 21:03. 3, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 21:07. 4, Mallory Appegate, COZ, 21:23. 5, Kenzie Hurlbert, HOL, 21:32. 6, Samantha Rodewald, MC, 21:45. 7, Kate Steinike, SP, 21:50. 8, Nelia Rivas, NP, 21:59. 9, Genna Blakely, SP, 22:10. 10, Elsi Rodewald, MC, 22:16.
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Grand Island Northwest 39. 2, North Platte 41. 3, Hastings 51. 4, Sidney 65. 5, Milford 84. 6, Broken Bow 113. 7, McCook 113. 8, Holdrege 126. 9, Cozad 161. 10, Ogallala 189. 11, St. Pat’s 194. 12, KHS JV 214.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Evan Caudy, NP, 17:20. 2, Joel Bradley, NP, 17:48. 3, Daniel Bashtovoi, SID, 17:53. 4, Trevor Fisher, GINW, 17:55. 5, Gabriel Estrada, COZ, 17:55. 6, Bryan Fulmer, HOL, 18:00.7. 7, John Campbell, GINW, 18:07. 8, Landon Eckhardt, HAS, 18:07. 9, Jonathan Lopez, HAS, 18:13. 10, Brandon Tucker, MC, 18:17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.