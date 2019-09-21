KEARNEY — After back-to-back lopsided shutout victories, the Kearney High Bearcats faced a higher-caliber opponent on Friday night.
The Bearcats recovered from a lackluster first-quarter start and held Papillion-La Vista South out of the end zone in a 22-6 victory at University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
"We knew going into this game that it would be a four-quarter football game," KHS coach Brandon Cool said. "They’re a good football team, and we had some hard times. We ran three plays on offense and had three turnovers in the first quarter.
"We got off to a very, very poor start. Our defense kept us in the football game the entire time to save our bacon, and as things kind of loosened up for us, we were able to find a couple seams in there to get up by a couple scores."
The Titans (2-2) dominated the possession in the first quarter, as the Bearcats (3-1) ran just three offensive plays.
On the opening drive of the game, the Titans punted on two different occasions, but both times the ball bounced off a Bearcat player and the Titans recovered the fumbles to retain possession. The Titans started at Kearney’s 14-yard line after the second fumble recovery, but the Bearcats forced the Titans to settle for a 23-yard field goal with less than five minutes left in the first quarter.
After the Bearcats’ first drive ended on the third play due to a fumble, they regrouped and strung together a six-play, 63-yard scoring drive. Colin Murray’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Miller allowed the Bearcats to secure a four-point lead.
The Titans made a 34-yard field goal to cut into the Bearcats’ advantage about seven minutes later.
With nine seconds left in the first half, Miko Maessner plunged into the end zone for a 12-yard score to stretch the Bearcats’ lead to 13-6.
"We talk about adversity and facing adversity," Cool said. "There’s going to be some things during a football game that you’re going to have to have a short memory on. That first quarter needed to be a short memory. But our defense did a great job of holding them out of the end zone. We just weathered the storm in the first quarter to allow us to win the football game."
Murray threw an interception on the Bearcats’ first drive of the second half. But the senior quarterback made up for the error on the Bearcats’ next possession.
The Bearcats’ faced a fourth-and-5 from the Titans’ 31. Murray threw an incomplete pass on the play prior, but the Bearcats relied on him to keep the drive alive. Murray dropped back and tossed a pass into the hands of Braden Rich down the sideline for a 23-yard completion to the Titans’ 8.
Three plays later, Murray pushed his way across the goal line for a 1-yard score to give the Bearcats’ a two-touchdown advantage with less than five minutes left in the third quarter.
"That was one of the top three plays of the game," said Cool on Murray’s fourth-down completion. "That was a great throw (and) a great catch at a time we needed to get up to get some distance away from Papillion South."
Murray completed 9 of 15 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 16 yards and one score on three carries.
Maessner paced the Bearcats with 106 yards and one TD on 20 carries while Alex Kemp tallied 14 carries for 65 yards.
The Bearcats will try to keep their three-game winning streak alive when they face Omaha Benson (0-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Omaha.
KHS 22, PLVS 6
Scores by Quarter
PLVS (2-2) 3 3 0 0 — 6
KHS (3-1) 0 13 6 3 — 22
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PLVS — Trent Brehm 23 field goal
Second Quarter
KHS — Jackson Miller 36 pass from Colin Murray (James Dakan kick good)
PLVS — Brehm 34 field goal
KHS — Miko Maessner 12 run (Dakan kick failed)
Third Quarter
KHS — Murray 1 run (2-point attempt failed)
Fourth Quarter
KHS — Dakan 30 field goal
