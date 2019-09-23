PAPILLION — Kearney High finished 10th out of 24 teams at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational on Monday.
The Bearcats finished with 16.5 points, winning nine of 17 matches.
"Today was a great day for us to use as a measuring stick. Last year we were in a similar position. Many of our errors were self-inflicted today. Those are things we can clean up to put ourselves into a better position later on in the season," coach Troy Saulsbury said.
No. 1 singles player Phillip Tran placed seventh to lead the Bearcats. He went 2-2.
Chinyere Obasi went 3-2 at No. 2 singles and placed 10th.
Both doubles teams — Ryan Mahalek and Sam Rademacher at No. 1 and Charlie Brockmeier and Carson Elstermeier at No. 2 — went 2-2 and placed 11th.
