KEARNEY — Kearney High finished third Saturday at the KHS Doubles Invitational.
Lincoln Southwest won the tournament with 75 points with Creighton Prep second with 72 points. Kearney scored 53 points, edging Lincoln Southeast by a point for third.
"Third is a solid result with many top teams competing at this invite," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. "Almost every team competing finished in the top 12 at the state tournament last year."
The Bearcats’ Phillip Tran and Carter Goff finished second at No. 3 doubles, losing in the finals to Joe Harris and Blake Benson of Lincoln Southwest, 6-2, 6-3.
"Phillip Tran and Carter Goff did a great job of playing aggressive doubles," Saulsbury said.
The No. 4 doubles team of Quinten Shaffer and Travis Sherbeck also placed second after losing to Creighton Prep’s Timothy Chase and Shan Ramachandran. The Creighton doubles team won the match 6-3, 5-7, 10-4.
Ryan Mahalek and Sam Rademacher finished fourth at No. 1 doubles, losing the third-place match to Southeast’s Graham Peterson and Grey Gergen 6-3, 6-1.
"We showed our potential we have as a team again today," Saulsbury said. "All of our losses were close. In those matches we need to do a better job of finishing games. We had a few chances where we had game point and didn’t win that game."
KHS Doubles Inv.
Team Scores
1, Lincoln Southwest 75. 2, Creighton Prep 72. 3, Kearney 53. 4, Lincoln Southeast 52. 5, Omaha Westside 36. 6, Lincoln North Star 34. 7, Millard South 27 8, Grand Island 11.
