KEARNEY — Lincoln North Star 6-foot-5 senior guard Donovan Williams has been pretty much unstoppable since making his season debut Jan. 7.
The four-star recruit, who is uncommitted, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday to take an unofficial visit to Texas A&M.
The two-days off affected his play, especially early, as he appeared out of rhythm.
But when the Navigators needed him, he stepped up. Williams accounted for 10 of his team’s 19 points in the overtime period to lead the Navigators to a 72-67 victory over Kearney High on Friday night at KHS.
Williams finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds against the Bearcats, who dropped their fourth straight game.
"What it comes down to is who can just take the game over and who’s the more elite players?" Williams said. "And I just took that to my advantage, and I know what I can do to close out the game."
Williams’ basket about 15 seconds into the overtime period put the Navigators (14-6) ahead for good.
After the Bearcats (10-10) tied the game at 53 on an Easton Bruce 3-pointer with 37 seconds left in regulation, they went cold on the offensive end the remainder of the game.
They never led in overtime and even trailed by as many as nine points in the last minute of play.
Seth Stroh paced the Bearcats with 19 points. Jack Johnson recorded 16 points and Bruce added 14 to round out the Bearcat players in double figures.
"They did a nice job of making some buckets early," said KHS coach Drake Beranek. "Our kids continued to battle in overtime. It’s just one of those things where they have a couple of pretty good players, and they just made plays."
Williams didn’t start the game since he missed practice. He checked into the game with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first quarter.
Williams’ offensive output was one point better than his season average. He made 11-of-30 shot attempts and was 8 of 14 on free throws against the Bearcats.
Friday’s game marked Williams’ 10th contest of the season after missing the first half of the year recovering from a torn ACL injury that he suffered in an AAU basketball game in mid-April. He’s drawing plenty of Division I Power Five interest, including from Kansas State, Texas, Oklahoma State and Oregon, since decommitting from Nebraska in December.
Williams’ play down the stretch against the Bearcats helped the Navigators improve their record to 3-2 in overtime games this year.
"He’s a finisher," Lincoln North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said.
Most of the game, the Bearcats forced Williams to take jump shots instead of letting him drive to the hoop for high-percentage shots.
The stingy defensive play kept the Bearcats in the game. They led 43-42 on a go-ahead layup by Stroh with about five minutes left in regulation.
Williams scored eight of the Navigators’ final 11 points in regulation.
The Bearcats held the Navigators to 36.2 percent from the floor. The Navigators also went 8 of 22 from beyond the arc.
"Them struggling offensively has a lot to do with our guys and how they played," Beranek said. "They’ve been on a pretty good tear the last couple of games, and we did a nice job of holding them at bay for a little bit."
Up next, the Bearcats will try to end their losing streak against Mount Michael Benedictine (17-4) at 11:50 a.m. today (Saturday) at the Heartland Hoops Classic at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
North Star 72, Kearney 67
Scores by Quarter
North Star (14-6) 5 19 12 17 19 — 72
Kearney (10-10) 4 15 17 17 14 — 67
Individual Scoring
NORTH STAR — Josh Brown 13, Kwat Abdelkarim 8, Donovan Williams 33, Luke Juracek 9, Jared Lopez 9.
KEARNEY — Bruce 14, Stroh 19, Preston Pearson 8, Colin Murray 8, Will Vanderbeek 2, Jack Johnson 16.