LINCOLN — Kearney High started slow but put the brakes on Lincoln High in the second quarter then rolled to an 85-68 victory Friday night at Lincoln.
The Bearcats (10-6) trailed 15-14 after the first quarter but moved out to a 12-point lead by halftime and never looked back.
Easton Bruce, who hit five 3-pointers, and Will Vanderbeek led the Bearcats with 19 points each. Jack Johnson chipped in 15 and Seth Stroh scored 13.
Jaxson Barber scored a game-high 30 points for the Links, now 1-13.
KHS plays Omaha Creighton Prep at 7 p.m. today (Saturday) at home.
KHS 85, Lincoln High 66
Individual Scoring
KEARNEY — Easton Bruce 19, Will Vanderbeek 19, Jack Johnson 15, Seth Stroh 13, Colin Murray 6, Preston Pearson 3, Jack Mundorf 3, Trevor Cumpston 3, Nate Jacobsen 2, Parker Wise 1, Kaden Miller 1.
LINCOLN HIGH — Scoring not available.
Links girls pull away for win over Kearney High
LINCOLN — Lincoln High’s girls shut down Kearney high during the last three quarters on their way to a 53-26 victory Friday night.
The Links (12-4) led 14-11 after one quarter but Kearney (3-14) never scored more than six points in any of the last three quarters.
The Bearcats, who host Omaha Marian at 5:15 p.m. tonight (Saturday), were led by Aspen Rusher and Lily Novacek with six points each.
Lincoln High 53, KHS 26
Score by Quarters
KHS (3-13) 11 5 6 4 — 26
LHS (12-4) 14 12 17 10 — 53
Individual Scoring
KEARNEY — Aspen Rusher 6, Lily Novacek 6, Tatum Rusher 4, Kaleigh Hatcher 4, Kari Struebing 3, Kierstynn Garner 3.
LINCOLN HIGH — Scoring not available.