NORFOLK — Miko Maessner ran for 130 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns in the first half as Kearney High defeated Norfolk 38-0 Friday night.
A touchdown early in the fourth quarter turned on the "running clock mercy" rule for the second week.
Maessner scored on runs of 13, 4 and 1 yards as Kearney opened a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
"He did a good job of reading the holes. He ran with his pad level down and had great ball security tonight," Kearney coach Brandon Cool said.
He wasn’t alone. Alex Kemp scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and Parker Wise scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Bearcats (2-1) rushed for 246 yards. Kemp finished with 69 yards on 10 carries.
"Our rushing attack was physical tonight. I really saw a lot of good things in our offensive and defensive lines," Cool said. "Norfolk always game plans where they do a lot of blitzing from all sorts of directions. Being able to pick up the blitzes was a huge deal."
The work of the offensive and defensive lines have been the key to Kearney’s success, and their progress has been based on game experience.
"Those guys didn’t play a down for us last year. They just needed some experience to jell and figure out the speed of the Class A game and how it works," Cool said.
A James Dakan field goal gave Kearney a 24-0 lead at halftime and Norfolk (0-3) never challenged.
The Bearecats are back in action Friday when they play Papillion-La Vista South at UNK’s Foster Field.
We’re ready to play a home game. It feels like we’ve been on the road all year," Cool said.
Kearney 38, Norfolk 0
Score by Quarters
Kearney (2-1) 7 17 7 7 — 38
Norfolk (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
KHS — Miko Maessner 13 run (James Dakan kick)
KHS — Maessner 4 run (Dakan kick)
KHS — Maessner 1 run (Dakan kick)
KHS — Dakan 33 FG
KHS — Alex Kemp 1 run (Dakan kick)
KHS — Parker Wise 10 run (Dakan kick).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.