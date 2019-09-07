LINCOLN — Kearney High righted the ship Friday night and sank the Lincoln North Star Navigators 47-0 at Lincoln High’s Beechner Field.
The teams played the second half with a running clock after Kearney rolled up 41 points in the first half.
"I thought our defense played lights out and gave us a short field all night and we took advantage offensively and put some points on the board," KHS coach Brandon Cool said.
Miko Maessner rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Seth Stroh caught two passes for 83 yards and two more touchdowns as Kearney evened its record at 1-1.
Quarterback Collin Murray rushed for a touchdown as well as completing 3 of 6 passes for 97 yards, including the two touchdowns to Stroh.
All of Kearney’s starters sat out the second half.
"They had a good game plan of bringing more pressure than what I expected them to do," Cool said of the Navigators (0-2), "and I thought our kids responded well to that pressure."
Cool said the Bearcats responded positively to another adversity by traveling two hours on the bus to play at a field "where we’ve struggled and that was good to see."
Kearney hits the road again Friday, traveling to Norfolk "another tough place to play," Cool said.
Kearney 47, North Star 0
Kearney (1-1) 7 34 0 6 — 47
North Star (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
K — Seth Stroh 43 pass from Collin Murray (Dakan kick)
Second Quarter
K — Murray 11 run (kick failed)
K — Miko Maessner 1 run (Dakan kick)
K — Maessner 20 run (Dakan kick)
K — Alex Kemp 7 run (Dakan kick)
K — Stroh 40 pass from Murray (Dakan kick)
Fourth Quarter
K — Parker Wise 1 run (run failed)
