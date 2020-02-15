GRAND ISLAND -- About 14 hours after losing in overtime to Lincoln North Star for their fourth consecutive loss, the Kearney High Bearcats were back in action against a talented Mount Michael Benedictine team on Saturday morning.
The Bearcats couldn’t have asked for a better start against the Knights. They scored the first 12 points and never looked back to ease to a 73-50 victory over the Knights in the Heartland Hoops Classic at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
“We tried to pride ourselves on being a tough team and battling through adversity,” KHS coach Drake Beranek said. “Sometimes it’s better to play a quick one right after a tough one just because you can get it out and correct some mistakes we had the night before.”
During the Bearcats’ fast start that allowed them to build a 12-0 lead in the first three minutes of play, senior guard Colin Murray drained two shots from beyond the arc. It was the start of a historic performance for Murray. He made a school record eight 3-pointers on 13 attempts to finish with a game-high 26 points.
“That’s the type of shooter he is,” Beranek said. “He’s been working on his craft here the last couple of months. The best part is that no one wavered. He’s put up a lot of 3s and hasn’t made a ton to this point, but we know what he’s capable of. I think that’s so important for our guys to continue to believe in each other.”
In the first quarter, the Bearcats (11-10) thrived against the Knights’ defense. They made 7 of 13 shots, including a 6 of 6 mark from the free-throw line, to build a 22-4 lead, despite their leading scorer Seth Stroh netting one basket in the period.
The Bearcats didn’t experience any lulls over the final three quarters. The large first-quarter differential helped, as they outscored the Knights (17-5) by five points the remainder of the game.
The Bearcats held the Knights to 41.7 percent from the floor and forced them to commit 17 turnovers. The Bearcats had a more efficient performance, shooting 49 percent from the floor.
Besides Murray’s notable performance, Stroh was the only other Bearcat player to finish in double-figures scoring. He finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. He easily could have had six more points but missed three dunks in the first half.
“Defensively, we set the tone a little bit, I think,” Beranek said. “Offensively, we were able to execute some easy things. Anytime you jump out 12-0 early in the morning, it’s off to the running from there.”
The Bearcats have two regular-season games remaining. They are at Omaha Burke on Friday before wrapping up the regular season against Gretna on Saturday.
Kearney 73, Mount Michael 50
Scores by Quarter
MMB (17-5) 4 15 13 18 – 50
KHS (11-10) 22 15 18 18 – 73
Indvidual Scoring
MOUNT MICHAEL BENEDICTINE – Airan Lopez 8, Joseph Chouinard 2, Kyle Pelan 8, Brad Bennett 8, Kaleb Brink 9, Greg Gonzalez 8, Joe Bruggeman 4, Ethan Meduna 3.
KEARNEY – Easton Bruce 9, Seth Stroh 12, Preston Pearson 2, Colin Murray 26, Jack Johnson 9, Will Vanderbeek 8, Nate Jacobsen 4, Trevor Cumpston 3.