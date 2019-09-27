OMAHA — From the opening kickoff the Kearney High Bearcats ran downhill Thursday night, and Omaha Benson had no answer.
Starting with Miko Maessner’s 95-yard return of the opening kickoff, the Bearcats rolled to a 62-0 victory at Benson Stadium.
The outcome was never in doubt as Kearney scored four touchdowns in the first quarter. By halftime, Kearney led 41-0 and the second half was played with a running clock.
Seven Bearcats found the end zone as Kearney won its fourth straight game and secured its third shutout in that run.
Maessner, who added a 14-yard run for a touchdown on Kearney’s first offensive possession, and Miguel Molina scored two touchdowns each. Quarterback Colin Murray threw for two scores.
The game opened district play for the 10th-ranked Bearcats, who will be back in action today, playing at No. 2-ranked Millard West.
KHS 62, Om. Benson 0
Score by Quarters
K (4-1)28 13 7 14 — 62
OB (0-5)0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
K — Miko Maessner 95 kickoff return (James Dakan kick) 11:46.
K — Maessner 14 run (Dakan kick) 10:26
K — Pete Glandt 11 pass from Colin Murray (Dakan kick)
K — Kaden Miller 12 pass from Murray (Dakan kick) 3:56
K — Miguel Molina 2 run (kick failed)
K — Brecken White 1 run (Dakan kick)
K — Parker Wise 24 run (Dakan kick)
K — Miguel Molina 17 run (Dakan kick)
K — Logan Trampe 4 run (Dakan kick)
