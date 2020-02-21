OMAHA — Yes, Kearney High coach Ty Swarm thought the first two rounds of the Nebraska State High School Wrestling Championships could have gone just a little bit better.
Even though the Bearcats won 10 of 12 first-round matches. Even though five of those winners advanced to Friday’s semifinals. Even though the Bearcats came out of the first day of the state meet in second place behind overwhelming favorite Millard South. There was something missing.
“As a dad, My son lost a heartbreaker, and you know, you want that for him,” Swarm said after Thursday’s second round. “But outside of that, I think things went really well today.”
Perry Swarm, Kearney’s 106-pound entry and Ty’s son, was one of Kearney’s five wresters who won their first-round match and then lost in the quarterfinals.
He pinned Gretna’s Micah Bernal in the first round, then was ahead of Omaha Central’s Darrelle Bonam 4-3 after scoring a takedown in the third period. But in the final period Bonam scored a 2-point reversal and a 2-point nearfall to win 7-4.
That loss was followed by a 1-0 win by Archer Heelan over rival Juan Pedro of Grand Island. Over the last two years, they’ve met so many times Heelan has lost count. Bragging rights have gone back and forth.
They entered the third period Thursday in a scoreless tie, and Pedro started the period in the top position.
“I just knew I had to get off bottom and stay in good position,” Heelan said.
And getting free from the bottom position isn’t Heelan’s strength.
“I had to work on that a lot this year. Getting off bottom is a very important thing, so I had to work on that a lot this year.”
His escape came early in the period. From that point, he focused his efforts on staying in control and not letting Pedro do what he wanted to do.
“It was important to me … just proving to myself what I can do. When I go out there and do it and I can do it and I can do what I want to do,” Heelan said.
From there, Kearney’s Rylie Steele at 126 pounds, Brayden Smith at 138, Gauge McBride at 152 and Alex Hunt at 182 won their matches to reach Friday night’s semifinals.
Heelan will wrestle Millard South’s Caleb Cole, someone he’s beaten this year.
“He’s a really good opponent It’ll be a good match,” Heelan said.
The state meet is filled with good matches and Swarm hopes he will see more.
“Our guys wrestled tough. There are moments you have to capture here. … You have to live in that moment. You have to capture that moment. We did a pretty good job of that today,” Swarm said. “Our guys are battle tested. We’ve been in the best tournaments and we’ve wrested all the best teams. We came in here today and I don’t think anyone really had us in the mix of competiting for the top five.
“I’m proud of Day One, but we have two more days that we have to be out our best.”
@HubSports_Buck
Kearney High’s Class A Semifinals
113 — Archer Heelan, KHS, (47-4) vs. Caleb Cole, Millard South (43-2)
126 — Rylie Steele, KHS (38-10) vs. Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte (43-6)
138 — Brayden Smith, KHS (41-2) vs. Tyler Antoniak, Millard South (50-0)
152 — Gauge McBride, KHS (44-5) vs. Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista (44-4)
195 — Alex Hunt, KHS (28-22) vs. Tony Pray, Creighton Prep (47-0)