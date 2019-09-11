LINCOLN — Placing all four entries in the top five, Kearney High finished third Tuesday at the Capital City Invitational tennis meet.
The Bearcats finished with 31 points, 15 points behind the winning Lincoln Pius X team and 10 behind Lincoln East
Bearcats Carson Elstermeier and Charlie Brockmeier finished second at No. 2 doubles, going 3-1. Singles entries Phillip Tran and Chinyerer Obasi went 2-2 with Tran fourth at No. 1 and Obasi fifth at No. 2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Ryan Mahalek and Sam Rademacher finished fourth.
“Today was another good result team-wise,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Our depth was the difference in us finishing in third as a team. Many teams are strong in a division or two, however we did well in all four divisions.
“As a team we are beginning to realize the potential we have. It is important that we continue to get better at finishing points and games.”
n Capital City Inv.
Team scores — 1, Lincoln Pius X 46. 2, Lincoln East 41. 3, Kearney 31. 4, Papillion-La Vista 25. 5, Omaha Skutt 23, 6, GICC 21. 7, Papillion-La Vista South 17. 8, Waverly 10.
