LINCOLN — Kearney High claimed the third-place trophy in the Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament.
Thursday evening, the Bearcats defeated Lincoln Southeast 29-27, 14-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-9 in the match at Lincoln Southwest.
Aspen Rusher shredded the Southeast defense with 16 kills and Lily Novacek scored 13 kills.
The Bearcats also scored on 13 ace serves; five by Lucy Barton and four by Macy Fuller.
Novacek scored four blocks.
In the back row, Adison Wood dug up 40 Southeast spikes. Bartee and 16 digs and Rusher had 11.
Bartee matched Wood’s dig total with 40 assists.
Kearney (20-15) will be back in action Wednedsay in the A-2 District Tournament at Elkhorn South.
