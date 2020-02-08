KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls hit their offensive stride in a big way Friday night, rushing to a 62-28 victory over Grand Island at the KHS gym.
The Rusher sisters led the way with freshman Tatum Rusher scoring 19 points and junior Aspen Rusher adding 15. Three other Bearcats added six points each.
The Bearcats also showed up defensively, holding Grand Island to single digits in all four quarters.
The win snaps a six-game losing streak for Kearney (4-14). The 62 points is a season high.
Grand Island fell to 2-15 with two of its losses to the Bearcats.
Kearney is back in action today (Saturday), playing at Papillion-La Vista South.
Kearney 62, G.I. 28
Score by Quarters
Grand Island 9 6 4 9 — 28
Kearney 11 19 20 12 — 62
Individual Scoring
GRAND ISLAND — Not available.
KEARNEY — Tatum Rusher 19, Aspen Rusher 15, Sydney Province 6, Lily Novacek 6, Kaleigh Hatcher 6, Kari Struebing 5, Kierstynn Garner 3, Kendall Soucie 2.
Islander boys start fast, leave Kearney in the dust
The Grand Island boys led by as many as 20 points in the first half and went on to beat Kearney, 74-63, Friday night at the KHS gym.
Led by Seth Stroh, who scored a game-high 20 points before fouling out, Kearney cut the lead to five in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get any closer.
Grand Island (11-7) had four players score in double digits, led by Caleb Francl with 19 points and Them Koang with 18.
Kearney (10-8) travels to Omaha Westside Tuesday night in the first of three games next week. The Bearcats will be at home Friday to play Lincoln North Star before traveling Feb. 15 to Grand Island to play Mout Michael Benedictine in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
G.I. 74, Kearney 63
Score by Quarters
G.I. (11-7) 14 20 20 20 — 74
Kearney (10-8) 9 11 20 23 — 63
Individual Scoring
GRAND ISLAND — Caleb Francl 19, Them Koang 18, Isaac Traudt 15, Jayden Byabato 13, Broc Douglas 4, Blake Leiting 4, Jay Gustafson 4.
KEARNEY — Seth Stroh 20, Jack Johnson 15, Colin Murray 9, Will Vanderbeek 8, Preston Pearson 6, Easton Bruce 5.