NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney High tennis team swept all four division to win the 10-team North Platte Invitational on Saturday.
Kearney went 20-0 in the meet, scoring 60 points. McCook was second with 50 and North Platte tallied 37.
At No. 1 singles, Kearney’s Phillip Tran lost just two games while cruising through his bracket.
“Phillip had a stellar day. He played at a high level the entire day and throughout every match,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Phillip did a great job of hitting every spot on the tennis court. Phillip also served extremely well by getting his first serve in a majority of the time.
“By hitting his first serve in, Phillip had the upper hand from the beginning of the point. Many points he was able to put the ball away early on because of his first serve.”
In the finals at No. 2 singles, Chinyere Obasi avenged a loss from earlier in the year to Mason Michaels, someone he’d lost to earlier in the season.
“CJ did an excellent job of staying focused in this match and modifying his strategy from their previous meeting,” Saulsbury said.
Obasi battled through three tough matches, winning the final three or four games to pull away.
“CJ did a really good job of adjusting and modifying his strategy to his opponent, especially as the match wore on,” Saulsbury said.
At No. 1 doubles, Ryan Mahalek and Sam Rademacher used solid serves and sharp returns to set each other up at the net, Saulsbury said..
At No. 2 doubles, Carson Elstermeier and Charlie Brockmeier continued their consistent play from the baseline to master their division.
North Platte Inv.
Team Scores — 1, Kearney 60. 2, McCook 50. 3, North Platte 37. 4, Alliance 32. 5, Hastings 32. 6, Scottsbluff 30. 7, Gering 29. 8, Lexington 26. 9, Holdrege 19. 10, Grand Island 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.