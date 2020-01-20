LINCOLN — Kearney High was a surprise winner Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference wrestling tournament at Lincoln Pius X High School.
The Bearcats, ranked seventh, crowned two champions — Breyden Smith at 138 pounds and Gauge McBride at 152 — and had five others reach the finals to score 228 points and beat No. 2-ranked Lincoln East by 10.5 points. No. 4 Grand Island finished third with 181.5 points.
Smith, ranked second, defeated fifth-ranked Brody Arrants of Grand Island by injury default in the finals, while McBride, ranked fourth, defeated Chase Kammerer of Lincoln East 12-3 in his championship match.
Claiming runner-up honors for the Bearcats were Archer Heelan (113), Rylie Steele (126), Gage Ferguson (145), Alex Hunt (195) and Dario Rodriguez (220).
Kearney will take on third-ranked Columbus in a dual meet Friday at the KHS Auditorium scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Heartland Athletic Conf.
Team Scores
1, Kearney 228; 2, Lincoln East 217.5; 3, Grand Island 181.5; 4, Norfolk 175.5; 5, Lincoln Southeast 104; 6, Lincoln Southwest 90; 7, Fremont 80; 8, Lincoln High 68. 9, Lincoln Northeast 48; 10, Lincoln North Star 47.5; 11, Lincoln Pius X 37.5.