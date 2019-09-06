LINCOLN — Two runs in the first and six launched the Kearney High softball team to a 10-1 win over Lincoln High.
The Bearcats (10-1) collected 11 hits, including a triple by Karleigh Scott and doubles by Ella Kugler and Marisa Chamberlin.
Kelsey Choplin scattered five hits and struck out four to get the pitching win in the five-inning game.
The Links fell to 1-8.
Saturday, Kearney will be in action at the Norfolk Invitational.
