KEARNEY — The road to the district championship goes through Foster Field.
While nothing official will be decided Friday night, the district championship definitely is on the line when Kearney High hosts Lincoln Southwest for a 7 p.m. game.
“This is huge. It’s a huge game,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said. “Everybody’s competing for the district championship right now. They have it set up the way they want it. We have it set up the way we want it. So it’s going to be a tremendous battle here on Friday night.”
Kearney, coming off a loss to Millard West, is 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the district. Likewise, the Silver Hawks are 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the district.
The other three teams in the district have a combined 1-17 record.
Mirror images
The identical records aren’t the only thing Kearney and Lincoln Southwest have in common.
“Both teams are pretty comparable,” Cool said. “Both teams are going to spread the field. Offensively … they probably run the quarterback more than what we do. Defensively, they’re gonna give you a lot of looks, just like what we do.”
Cool said the Bearcats won’t change their game plan, except maybe for the weather. The forecast is for cold, windy, damp weather.
“Mother Nature is going to make it an equalizer. So both teams will be even from that perspective,” Cool said. “The team that can win the field position and win the war in the trenches is going to win the football game.”
Southwest is led by quarterback Laken Harnly, who is the leading rusher. He’s also completed more than 50 percent of his passes, throwing for six touchdowns and running for six.
However, he has thrown seven interceptions.
Meanwhile, Kearney has had its turnover issues, too.
“We have to have some great, great ball security on all of our mesh stuff that we have with the quarterback of the running backs,” Cool said. “If I put it all in one category, you have to be able to win the turnover battle.
“The last time we were at Foster Field, we absolutely coughed up the ball way too many times. So to get back on Foster Field and kind of redeem ourselves from a turnover perspective is going to be a big deal for us”
Back at home
Kearney has played on the road four of the last five weeks and is looking for a lift playing at home this week and next.
“It’s good for us to go back to back home games, and we’re hoping that’s going to be an advantage for us. So we’re tickled to death to get back and play a Foster Field.”
More importantly,, Cool hopes his team has grown stronger playing on the road.
“We played at a very high level on the road at (Millard’s) Buell Field and I think that’s a great benefit for us here at the end of the season,” Cool said.
Revenge factor?
“Southwest is always a competitive football team,” Cool said. “You look at a year ago, we got beat on a last-second field goal in the rain. And, you know, it’s not that it’s a huge scenario, but hopefully it’s a little bit of a motivational situation for us.”
