KEARNEY — Kearney High struck early and held on to beat Fremont 7-4 Thursday night at Patriot Park.
The Bearcats scored four in the first and two in the second to take command.
Karleigh Scott and Bella Molina set the tone with back-to-back singles to start the game. One out later, a walk, an error and a single by Ella Kubler had Kearney ahead 3-0. Another run on a fielder’s choice came home before the end of the inning.
Two errors, a walk and an RBI single by Marisa Chamberlin added to the total in the second.
Kearney (5-0) finished with seven hits with Scott going 2 for 3.
Chamberlin pitched the first six innings, giving up seven hits and two runs. Freshman Haidyn Skeen pitched the seventh, giving up two runs and two hits.
The second game of the doubleheader was rained out with Fremont leading 3-0 in the first inning.