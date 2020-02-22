OMAHA — With a takedown late in the final period and another in overtime, Gauge McBride turned sudden victory into sudden jubilation.
The Kearney High senior brought sunshine to a dark semifinal round at the state wrestling tournament with an upset of No. 1-ranked Cole Price of Papillion-La Vista Friday night in Omaha.
"I’ve never felt that excited in my life. It was great," McBride said after his victory.
He will wrestle Deon Davis (33-4) of Omaha Central in the finals today (Saturday).
McBride (45-5), one of five Bearcats who reached the semifinals, was the only one who advanced to the championship.
The others — Archer Heelan, Rylie Steele, Breyden Smith and Alex Hunt — will join Gage Ferguson in the matches determining third through sixth places in the morning. Ferguson battled his way back into contention by winning the consolation bracket.
The rough day dropped Kearney from second to sixth in the team standings. Millard South is running away with the team title with 178 points, followed by Lincoln East (116.5), Columbus (109.5), Omaha Central (102.5), Grand Island (89.5) and Kearney (81).
McBride, wrestling at 152 pounds, said he had a good scouting report on Price, who came in with a 44-4 record.
"I knew he was all right. I can say they weren’t wrong when they told me that he’s a great wrestler," McBride said.
Price scored a quick takedown at the start of the match, but he would only score one more point. McBride did the rest.
"The hardest days of my life are in that ‘K’ wrestling room. So mentally, toughness is just part of it. If I wasn’t in that wrestling room every day, I don’t think I would be this tough," McBride said.
Squaring off against Davis won’t be an easy task. Davis has finished fourth the past two years.
"It’s my senior year. This is probably the last tournament I’ll go to. So, I mean, leave it all out there. There’s nothing to lose," McBride said.
