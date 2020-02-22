OMAHA — Gauge McBride got bucked off.
But in wrestling, unlike rodeo, another sport he excels in, you can get right back on.
That’s what McBride did in the third period Saturday afternoon in the Nebraska High School Wrestling Championships. Wrestling Omaha Central’s Deon Davis for the 152-pound championship. McBride, a Kearney High senior, surrendered a third-period escape to cut the margin to one point, but scored a takedown 30 seconds later to claim a 6-3 victory.
“I knew coming in here it was going to be my last year, and I knew what I had to do and that worked out pretty well,” McBride said.
Davis (33-5) scored the first point of the match with an early takedown. But McBride quickly escaped then took the lead with a takedown in the second period.
A world champion bareback bronc rider, McBride could have won by riding Davis the rest of the match — nearly three minutes. He almost succeeded in doing that. But after Davis got away in the third period, the last takedown sealed the win.
McBride, the nephew of World Champion professional bull rider Justin McBride, said, “as far as rodeo goes, I do all right now most of the team. Wrestling’s something I’ve had to work at for a long time and it feels great to finally show up and get it done.”
McBride put a golden lining on what had been a roller-coaster meet for the Bearcats.
“When somebody works really, really hard in the room and is a great leader, a great person and does all the right things, you want something like that for them more than you can explain,” KHS coach Ty Swarm said. “For that to happen to him and be kind of the pinnacle of his wrestling career and to be able to achieve that goal, we all could not be more proud of him and what he just did.”
McBride’s victory lifted Kearney back into the top five in the team standings at least for a while. Kearney finished with six medalists: McBride in first; Riley Steele (126 pounds), Breyden Smith (18), Gage Ferguson (145) in third, Archer Heelan (113) in fifth and Alex Hunt (170) sixth. All but Ferguson reached Friday’s semifinals before tasting their only defeat.
“We came out on fire on Thursday and everybody recognized that we showed up to wrestle,” Swarm said. “I talked about that Thursday night, that we had to be able to put three days together and we only put two days together. We took a day off in the middle.”
Swarm hoped two or three more wrestlers would have joined Ferguson in coming back through the consolation bracket. That would have put Kearney in contention for second place in the meet where Millard South ran away with the team title.
