KEARNEY -- Bellevue West shot 76 percent in the first half and went on to beat Kearney High 48-41 Saturday night.
KHS kept pace for awhile. Adi Wood scored nine of the Bearcats’ 11 first-quarter points and finished with 14. Even though she slowed down, Bellevue West led by just four at halftime.
The Thunderbirds cooled off in the second half, but still shot 61 percent for the game. They led by 12 midway through the third quarter. KHS cut the lead to five in the final minute but couldn’t get any closer.
Taryn Wharton led the Thunderbirds with 11 and Aubrey Brazda chipped in 10.
Lily Novacek finished with nine points and nine rebounds for KHS.
Bell. West 48, KHS 41
Score by Quarters
Bellevue West (4-2)11 17 13 7 — 48
Kearney (0-5)11 13 7 10 — 41
BELLEVUE WEST — Taryn Wharton 11, Aubrey Brazda 10, Siarra Roberts 9, Dani Peterson 6, Madie Moraski 6, Faith Elmore 3, Emma Crisman 3.
KEARNEY — Adi Wood 14, Lily Novacek 9, Aspen Rusher 6, Taryn Rusher 6, Kari Struebing 2, Sydney Province 2, Kaleigh Hatcher 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.