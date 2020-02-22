OMAHA — Kearney High’s girls basketball team found itself down early against Omaha Burke on Friday night.
The Bearcats were outscored by 19 points in the first quarter. They were unable to overcome the deficit, dropping their fourth consecutive game with a 61-37 loss to the Bulldogs in Omaha.
The Bearcats (4-18) struggled to slow down the Bulldogs’ offense.
The Bulldogs (10-12) had three players score in double figures with Aanaya Harris finishing with a game-high 20 points and eight rebounds.
Hailey Ingram added 14 points and Alexys Goodwin tallied 13 for the Bulldogs.
After the first-quarter woes, the Bearcats responded in the second period by outscoring the Bulldogs by a 12-7 margin.
The Bearcats trailed by 14 at halftime and failed to carry their second-quarter momentum into the third period.
The Bearcats had eight players score at least two points. Tatum Rusher paced the Bearcats with eight points.
Up next, the Bearcats wrap up the regular season against Gretna (9-12) at 5:15 p.m. today (Saturday) at KHS.
Burke 61, KHS 37
Scores By Quarter
KHS (4-18) 8 12 9 8 — 37
Burke (10-12) 27 7 14 13 — 61
Individual Scoring
KEARNEY — Tatum Rusher 8, Sydney Province 7, Aspen Rusher 6, Kaleigh Hatcher 4, Lily Novacek 4, Kari Struebing 4, Kendall Soucie 2, Anna Boyd 2.
BURKE — Aanaya Harris 20, Hailey Ingram 14, Alexys Goodwin 13, Bre Schneidewind 7, Nya Blair 4, Jada Beranett-Dasher 2, Darian Winkelbauer 1.