LINCOLN — Kearney High’s swimmers had several record-setting and state-qualifying performances during the Heartland Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships that concluded Saturday in Lincoln.
The Bearcat boys finished fifth and the girls were ninth in the 11-team meet.
Jacob Nieveen claimed the only gold medal for Kearney as he won the 100-yard butterfly and broke the school record set in 2004 by KHS Hall of Fame athlete Andrew Beckman. His winning time was 51.81 seconds.
“Jacob has been working really hard for the past two years to get this record and it finally paid off,” KHS coach Jane Bartee said.
Other top-five finishers were:
n The boys 200 medley relay of Ethan Kinney, Jake Svec, Nieveen and Logan Arnold was third with an automatic state qualifying time of 1:39.40.
n Kinney, who was fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:01.13) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (53.99).
For the Kearney girls, Lauren Dillon nearly broke the school record and achieved the automatic qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke, placing seventh in 1:09.45.